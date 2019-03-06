Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the final result for the 2018 Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) recruitment examination on March 4th, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, opsc.gov.in, to access the final result. A total number if 938 candidates have been shortlisted for the position.

The recruitment for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) was being done for the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department.

The OPSC also released another notification listing candidates who were rejected for various reasons, which can be accessed here.

How to access OPSC Medical Officer 2018 final result:

Visit the OPSC website. Click on the link to access the Medical Officer 2018 final result on the home page. The OPSC result page will open where the Attachment link under the relevant ad can be clicked. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the Medical Officer 2018 result PDF. The details of all the candidates who made it to the final list can be accessed in the PDF.

The Main exam for the recruitment of the Medical Officer was conducted on February 17th at five centres in Bhubhaneshwar. A total number of 1916 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam.