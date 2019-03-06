Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2018 Combined Civil Services Group I preliminary examination on March 4th 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, under the Answer Keys section of the website.

Apart from this exam, TNPSC also released answer keys for Principal, Industrial Training Institute / Assistant Director of Training & Assistant Engineer (Industries); Cost Assistant in Industries and Commerce Department in the TN Ministerial Service, 2016-2017; and District Educational Officer in the TN Educational Service, 2014-2017 on March 5th, 2019.

The candidates can submit objections against the answer keys within 7 working days after the release of the answer keys. The CCE preliminary exam objections must be submitted on or before March 11th whereas for other it needs to be submitted before March 12th at this website.

How to access TNPSC Answer keys:

Visit the TNPSC website. Under Results tab on the right panel, click on ‘Answer Keys’ link. Click on this link to access directly the TNPSC answer keys page. Click on the link under the Tentative Answer Keys column against the relevant advertisement. Page for the answer keys will open where candidates can access answer keys for all the subjects under the page.

The exam for the Combined Civil Services 2018 preliminary exam was conducted on March 3rd whereas all the other exams were conducted on March 2nd.