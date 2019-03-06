Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) updated its official website today stating that the application process for the 2019 Combined Recruitment for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen will begin soon.

The links for notification and application is visible on the website but they are not active, and no further information is known yet.

The application process is expected to begin on March 8th, 2019 at 10.00 am. The notification and brochure is also expected to be available around that time.

The notification will be released at the official website, tnusrbonline.org and the application process will also be conducted at the same website.

Interested candidates are advised to wait for the official notification to be released for further details on number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, exam details and pattern among others.