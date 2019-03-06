Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the final written exam for the 2018 recruitment of PCT Police Constables. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. The final written exam will be conducted on March 17th, 2019.

The candidates who have cleared both the preliminary written exam and the PET/PMT round of the recruitment are eligible to appear for the final written exam. The exam will be objective type and will be conducted on March 17th from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Vishakapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati.

How to download APSLPRB Constable final written exam hall ticket:

Visit the APSLPRB official website. Click on the link to download hall tickets on the on the ‘Latest News’ section. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the log-in page. Enter the ‘Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

The Board, through this recruitment, drive will fill 2,732 vacancies of SCT PC (Civil), SCT PC (AR), SCT PC (APSCP) in the police department. The Board had conducted the first stage written exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6th to January 8th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 23rd, 2019.