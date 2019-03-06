Application process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019 has started today. Candidates can now log in to the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in for submitting the applications online. The online submission will be available from starting today till April 5th, without late fee.

There is a provision for correction of errors in the application forms as well. The correction window to the online applications will be open for all the candidates from April 6th to 9th. This year the TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

With a late fee, students will be allowed to submit their application from April 11th, 17th, 24th to April 28th with cumulatively increasing late fee. While the minimum late fee is Rs 500, candidates who submit after April 24th will have to pay Rs 10,000 as late fee amount.

While the exam is for three different streams, hall tickets will be released from April 20th till May 5th. The entrance test for engineering aspirants will be held on May 3rd, 4th and 6th in two shifts. On the other hand, Agriculture and Medical applicants will have to take the test on May 8th and 9th.

As mentioned earlier, candidates can start applying online by visiting the EAMCET 2019 website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Also they can access the detailed notification, also linked here, from the official site for more details.