Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recently released time schedule for upcoming competitive exams in the coming months this year. Additionally, the notification has also details about the current status of exams that were held by the commission last year, 2018. Notably, the civil services main examination for 2019 will be conducted on 13th, 14th and 15th of July. Notification has been published on the MPSC official site - mpsc.gov.in.

It must be recalled that the MPSC civil services preliminary was held last month on February 17th, 2019. Apart from that, Maharashtra Subordinate Services 2019 preliminary exam is scheduled to be held March 24th, while the main exam will begin July onwards. The common paper I for mains will be held on August 4th followed by three distinct Paper II exams for Police, Income tax and Administrative services.

Two more important exam dates have been released as well. One is Maharashtra Group C services preliminary exam which will take place on June 16th followed by mains in month of October and November. The second one is the Maharashtra Engineering Services prelims to be held on June 26th followed by mains later on in November. The time table notification also includes tentative dates on several departmental and other exams that candidates can directly access here.