National Testing Agency (NTA) has been accepting applications for the JEE Main April 2019 since February 7th and today, March 7th, is the last day to apply for the same. All the students who are interested in participating in the exam but have no done yet can apply at jeemain.ac.in by today end of the day.

NTA has decided to conduct the JEE Main examination twice in a year and the January session of the JEE Main is over and the result for both Paper I and Paper II have been declared. Now the NTA is in the process of conducting the April session of the JEE Main 2019. Here are all the important dates pertaining to April 2019 JEE Main.

Activity April Exam Schedule Commencement of Registration February 8th, 2019 Last Date for Registration March 7th, 2019 Issuance of Admit Card March 18th, 2019 Exam Dates April 6th to April 20th, 2019 Tentative Result Date April 30th, 2019

Here is how to register for JEE (Main) 2019 Second Attempt

Log on to the NTA’s JEE Main 2019’s official website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) April 2019’ button. Go through the registration process to generate log-in details.

Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.