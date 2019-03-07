SSC to declare GD Constable, Phase VI Selection Posts, SI-ASI, and Steno exam results on these dates
The GD Constable, SI-ASI, Phase VI Selection Post results will be declared in May, whereas Steno 2017 and 2018 results will be out in March and April.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative dates for results that the Commission will be releasing in the near future. The candidates can expect results of Hindi Translator and Pradhyapak 2018 and Stenographer Grade C and D 2017 final result in March itself.
The month of April will witness results of Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 written examination and being released on April 15th.
The month of May seems to be flooded with lots of results with all the three groups of 2018 Phase VI Selection Posts, 2018 SI-ASI in Delhi Police and CAPF and CISF Paper I, and written examination result for GD Constable 2018 examination results coming out in this month.
The detailed list of all the exam results expected in the near future is as follows:
|Examination
|Result Date
|Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I)
|March 25th, 2019
|Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2017 (Final Result)
|March 29th, 2019
|Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2018 (Written Examination)
|April 15th, 2019
|Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Matriculation Level)
|May 10th, 2019
|Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Higher Secondary Level)
|May 17th, 2019
|Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Graduation Level)
|May 25th, 2019
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I)
|May 25th, 2019
|Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination)
|May 31st, 2019
The above information was revealed in a notification released by the Commission today, March 7th, which can be accessed at the SSC’s official website under ‘Latest News’. Alternatively, candidates can access the notification in this direct link.