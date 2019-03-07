Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative dates for results that the Commission will be releasing in the near future. The candidates can expect results of Hindi Translator and Pradhyapak 2018 and Stenographer Grade C and D 2017 final result in March itself.

The month of April will witness results of Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 written examination and being released on April 15th.

The month of May seems to be flooded with lots of results with all the three groups of 2018 Phase VI Selection Posts, 2018 SI-ASI in Delhi Police and CAPF and CISF Paper I, and written examination result for GD Constable 2018 examination results coming out in this month.

The detailed list of all the exam results expected in the near future is as follows:

Examination Result Date Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) March 25th, 2019 Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2017 (Final Result) March 29th, 2019 Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2018 (Written Examination) April 15th, 2019 Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Matriculation Level) May 10th, 2019 Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Higher Secondary Level) May 17th, 2019 Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) (Graduation Level) May 25th, 2019 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I) May 25th, 2019 Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 (written examination) May 31st, 2019

The above information was revealed in a notification released by the Commission today, March 7th, which can be accessed at the SSC’s official website under ‘Latest News’. Alternatively, candidates can access the notification in this direct link.