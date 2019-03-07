RSMSSB has declared the result for the written exam for the recruitment of 2018 Lower Division Clerk examination today, March 7th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Board also released the cut-off marks along with the result.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the second phase of the examination, details of which will be released within the next few days. The second phase consists of a typist test. The candidates will be selected based on marks scored on both the exams. The number of candidates who have cleared this phase are three times the total vacancies.

RSMSSB had conducted the examination for the Lower Division Clerk 2018 recruitment on August 12th, 2018 and the answer keys were released on November 14th, 2018. The notification for the recruitment was released in April 2018 and the application process went on until May 10th of 2018.

How to check RSMSSB 2018 LDC written exam result

Visit the RMSSSB website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab. A new page will open which will have the link for 2018 LDC result. Click on the link. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result. A PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the successful candidates and category-wise cut-off marks towards the end.

The RSMSSB, through this recruitment drive, will fill 11,255 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant. A total number of 10,917 vacancies are for Junior Assistants for Various State Government Departments, 329 position of Clerk Grade II for Government Secretariat, and 9 positions of Clerk Grade II for Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission.