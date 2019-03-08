International Women’s Day 2019: 10 motivational quotes by inspirational women
Wish your loved ones a Happy Women’s Day with these inspirational quotes.
International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8 March every year across the world. The theme for the International Women’s Day 2019 is #BalanceforBetter. In a world where women still face gender discrimination, this year’s theme looks to achieve gender-balance in boardrooms, government, media coverage, employees, wealth, sports and beyond.
Keeping in mind #BalanceforBetter, here are a few motivational quotes by women who are pioneers in their fields. It takes skill, talent and hard work to make a mark on the world map like these women have. Wish your loved ones a Happy Women’s Day with these inspirational quotes.
- “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO Facebook
- “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” - Maya Angelou, American poet, singer, memoirist, and civil rights activist
- “I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it.” - Estée Lauder, Cosmetics pioneer
- “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher, ex-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- “As long as I am winning, people shouldn’t care whether my skirt is six inches long or six feet long.” - Sania Mirza, Indian tennis player
- “Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.” - Susan B. Anthony, American social reformer and women’s rights activist
- “I’ve got two daughters who will have to make their way in this skinny-obsessed world, and it worries me, because I don’t want them to be empty-headed, self-obsessed, emaciated clones; I’d rather they were independent, interesting, idealistic, kind, opinionated, original, funny – a thousand things, before ‘thin.’” - JK Rowling, author
- “If you want to do something, what does it matter where you are ranked? Nor does being a woman make a difference.” – Kalpana Chawla, American Astronaut and the first woman of Indian origin in space
- “There is only one sign that a woman wantsto have sex and that is when she says ‘YES’.” - Deepika Padukone, Indian actor
- “I want to be remembered as someone who put India on the scientific map of the world in terms of large innovation. I want to be remembered for making a difference to global healthcare. And I want to be remembered as someone who did make a difference to social economic development in India.” - Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited