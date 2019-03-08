Uttar Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on March 7th, 2019 released the list of candidates who have to appear for counselling after the revaluation process under 2018 Assistant Teacher recruitment. All the candidates can check the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in, to check the list and the district they need to appear for counselling.

The UPBEB had conducted the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination on January 6th, 2019 and the answer keys were released on January 8th, 2019.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the list of candidates who need to appear for the counselling and the district in which they need to appear. The PDF document has details related to the shortlisted candidates and also the district in which they have been placed. The list has details of 4,596 candidates.

The UP Basic Education Board is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 69,000 Assistant Teacher position. The application process for the recruitment began on December 12th, 2018 and the last day to apply was December 20th, 2018.