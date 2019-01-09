UP Basic Education Board released the answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers on Tuesday, January 8th. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018 answer keys can be accessed by visiting the official website and clicking on the link for answer keys. Alternatively, candidates can click on this link to access the answer keys directly.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answers, process of which can be accessed in this link. The last day to submit the objection is January 11th before 6.00 pm. The candidates need to also upload evidence to back the claim without which the board would not consider the objection. The objection can be raised at pprdata.com.

The UP Basic Education Board is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 69,000 Assistant Teacher position. The application process for the recruitment began on December 12th, 2018 and the last day to apply was December 20th, 2018.