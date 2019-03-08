Railway Recruitment Board had started the application process for Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MIC) recruitment on March 8th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment for MIC has been released and the application process will be conducted to recruit 1665 vacancies.

The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others. The details of vacancies and category-wise and region-wise breakdown of vacancies can be accessed at all the RRB regional websites.

The last day to register for these positions is April 7th, 2019. Candidates can pay the application fees online on or before April 13th and the application process should be completed by April 16th, 2019. The first phase of exam for all the MIC vacancies is scheduled to be conducted in June or July 2019.

Candidates can access the application link at all the regional websites they are interested in applying for. The candidates first have to register with basic details, which will generate the log-in identities. Then they would have to pay the application fees and then complete the application process. The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates can access the notification at any of the RRB regional websites. The notification has details regarding vacancies, reservation, exam pattern, exam syllabus, disability benchmark, selection process, and application process among others.

The RRB will be releasing the Level 1 recruitment notification and application details on March 12th, which is expected to have around 1 lakh vacancies.