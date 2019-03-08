Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2018 Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination today, March 8th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the Assistant Engineer exam can download the answer keys from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer keys for GK, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, and Agricultural Engineer papers can be accessed at the website. The process to raise objection against the answers will be opened on March 12th and the last day to submit objection will be March 14th, 2019 at the Rajasthan SSO portal. The notification to the effect can be accessed at this link.

How to download RPSC Asst Engineer 2018 answer keys:

Visit the RPSC website. Under ‘News and Events’ section, click on the relevant link to download the answer keys. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the answer keys for General Knowledge, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Agricultural. The answer key PDFs will get downloaded which can be printed out for reference.

RPSC had conduct the examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers on December 16th to December 18th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 916 engineering vacancies under RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.