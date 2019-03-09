Railway Recruitment Board will likely release the results for Group C second stage CBT soon this month. The recruitment exam for ALP, Technician posts was conducted in January while the answer keys were released mid-last month in February. Now a report by Indian Express citing an unnamed official suggests that the results are likely to be declared by third or fourth week of March.

“The Railway ministry has asked the board categorically to complete the recruitment process of Group C, ALP technician posts as soon as possible and therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list shortlisted for the psychology test by the third or last week of March,” the official was quoted saying.

However, candidates must note this will results will be only for the Psychology test and not the final results. Notably, only those who clear the psychology test are eligible for the Group C posts and hence the results are crucial to recruitment. Speaking about the final results the official said that the final results for the Group C recruitment process is likely to be declared by the second week of April.

The recruitment process for both the Group C, D posts is expected to be completed by the end of September,” the official added.

The RRB is conducting the Group C ALP-Technician recruitment for around 63 thousand vacancies. The notification for the recruitment was released along with the Group D recruitment in February 2018. The Group C second stage exam was conducted from January 21st to January 23rd, 2019.