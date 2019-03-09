Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for Class 10th Public Exam on its website online. School associated with AP SSC board will have to visit website – home.bseap.org and download the admit cards for SSC March 2019 exam. Students however will have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools itself.

AP SSC board has scheduled this year’s Class 10th exams from March 18th that is Monday and will go on till April 3rd, 2019. As mentioned earlier, student will have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. Also here is the direct link for schools to download the hall tickets.

While the exam is roughly a week away, candidates are advised to collect their individual admit cards as early as possible and not wait for the last day. Most schools are likely to distribute hall tickets till March 16th and hence students are better off collecting them before the last date.

The hall ticket will contain details such as the examination centre, exam dates, duration of the exam, student’s personal details along with a photo and a signature, unique hall ticket number. Students are expected to carry the hall ticket to the each exam without fail. Candidates without hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the examination. They are also advised to thoroughly read the exam related guidelines printed on the hall ticket.