Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification inviting candidates to submit their applications for 64th Combined Competitive Main (written) examination. All the successful candidates who cleared the preliminary examination earlier can now apply for the next stage of the examination online at BPSC site – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Eligible candidates must note that in order to access the application form they will first have to submit the exam fee. The link to pay the examination fee will be active from March 12th to 26th, 2019 and after the submission of the fee, the application form link will become available the next day after 11 am. So candidates are advised to submit the exam fee and complete the application form process before March 26th.

However, the last date to complete the application form is April 2nd. Candidates will have to download the completed application form and send it via post/speed post to BPSC headquarters in Patna. The detailed address of for the submission has been mentioned in the official notification. Duly filled applications have to reach the BPSC headquarters on or before April 15th that is before 5pm.

Candidates also have to ensure that each page of the downloaded application form contains Registration number, bar code or submitted application number. Else the application will be deemed invalid. Other details about the application process, exam fee and more have been mentioned in the notification linked here.

The main examination will comprise of three subjects out of which two are mandatory for all applicants while the third subject is an optional. The two mandatory subjects are: Hindi and General Studies and for the third the third subject candidates have an option to choose from 34 subjects mentioned in the notification.

There are total 1,465 vacancies which BPSC aims to fill through this 64th Combined Competitive Exam. A total number of 19,109 candidates had cleared the prelims, results published two weeks ago, are eligible to appear for the Main exam. The prelims exam was conducted in 808 examination centres throughout the state of Bihar on December 16, 2018.