West Bengal Public Service Commission has advertised a recruitment drive for 2,900 Supervisor vacancies to be filled by female candidates only. Upon recruitment the postings will be at ICDS under the department of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare. The recruitment drive includes a three stage competitive examination process and interested and eligible candidates can start applying from March 14th onward at WBPSC website – pscwapplication.in

A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university is the minimum qualification to apply. Also the she should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali except for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali. Other details about the qualification criteria have been mentioned in the notification linked here.

While the official recruitment drive notification has been released, candidates can start applying, online mode only, on and after March 14th and will have complete submission latest by April 16th before midnight. Notably there is provision to submit the exam fee via both online and offline modes. The last date to submit fee via bank challan is April 17th while the online challan must be generated by April 16th itself.

As mentioned earlier, the recruitment will consist of three stages, the first being the preliminary test comprising of objective multiple type questions. This screening test will be followed up by Written examination and selective no of candidates based on merit in the written exam will be called for the viva-voce test. Candidature is subject to merit list based on marks scored in Stage II and III combined.

Syllabus of the course will be announced in due course of time, states the notification. However, who are applying for the first time, will have to complete a ‘one time enrolment’ process on WBPSC website. More information regarding pay scale, examination centres and reservations has been mentioned in the notification and candidates are advised to go thoroughly before applying.