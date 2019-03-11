Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection has released the results link for Probationary Officer’s recruitment and the results will be available by late evening today, confirms IBPS website. IBPS had conducted the online main examination via Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee.

While official advertisement for the CRP PO/MT – VIII mentions tentative exam dates for Mains as November 2018 the process has been delayed due to unknown reasons. So as mentioned earlier, IBPS will be releasing the results for online main examination later today. While the next stage of the CRP which is the interviews and provisional allotment will follow soon afterwards.

After the results are declared today, we expect IBPS to release call letters for the interviews immediately on it website. The call letter will be available for download on the site and successful candidates will have to carry the same with them to the interview venues.

How to check IBPS CRP PO/MT – VIII online main examination results

Visit the official website, ibps.in Click on the live link with new tag and reads ‘scores to view for online main exam CRP PO/MT VIII’ A new window will open, currently the page reads results will be displayed late evening Once updated page appears, enter the registration number and other login details Submit and scores will appear on the screen.

As results can be declared anytime in coming few hours, candidates are advised to intermittently check the IBPS website for results. Alternatively here is the direct link for CRP PO/MT VIII results.