Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released hall tickets for SSC Class 10th board examination for 2019 on its website – bsetelangana.org. Candidates who are set to appear for this year’s exam can download their admit card directly from the link here. The exams itself for 2019 are scheduled to begin from March 16th and will continue till April 2nd, 2019.

There are four types of hall tickets that have been made available by BSE, Telangana. Those include – regular hall tickets, private hall tickets, OSSC hall tickets and Vocational hall tickets. Candidates will have to choose their respective examination type and download their admit cards.

Once on the hall ticket download page, students will have to select the district their school falls under followed by selecting their individual school from the provided list. Once the above mentioned two details have been selected, students will be have to look for their name from the list under the name section, followed by entering their correct DOB details. Students are advised to cross the check and confirm the details before clicking on download hall ticket options. Below are the links for all four hall tickets.

Regular hall tickets, click here

Private hall tickets, click here

OSSC hall tickets, click here

Vocational hall tickets, click here

Here is how to download TS SSC 2019 hall tickets