Anna University today declared the UG, PG Phase I Revaluation results for the November/December 2018 examination. According to the notification available on Anna University website - coe1.annauniv.edu, the revaluation results have been published at University’s other website - aucoe.annauniv.edu. However, due to heavy traffic on the website, the official link for Anna University result is however not responding at the moment.

Students are advised to intermittently check for their Anna University Revaluation result in case the site starts functioning. Once on the website, below are the steps to check scores for Revaluation results 2018.

How to check Anna University revaluation results 2018