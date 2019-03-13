Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSSC) has released the final result for the 2017 sub-inspector recruitment on March 9th, 2019. The result is now updated on the website which can be accessed by all the candidates who appeared for the exam. The result is available at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The result notification states that a total number of 1,665 candidates have been selected for the SI position whereas the recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1,717 position. A total number of 4.28 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the preliminary written exam and around 30 thousand candidates qualified for the Main exam.

A total number of 10,161 candidates cleared the Main examination and were eligible for the PET examination. A total number of 8,755 candidates appeared for PET stage of the recruitment which was held from September 18th to September 29th, 2018, and now the final result has been declared.

How to check BPSSC SI 2017 final result: