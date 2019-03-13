The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced new exam dates for selective subjects of 10th, 12th examination 2019 that were postponed in late February due to instability in the region. A notification regarding the same was published on the JKBOSE site - jkbose.ac.in, postponing the exam until further notice.

Now in the latest notification published yesterday, JKBOSE has confirmed the new dates for the 10th, 12th examination. The new dates are for regular annual session exam 2019 for Secondary School Examination, Class 10th and Higher Secondary School Exam, Class 12th to be held on March 24th and 28th respectively.

For the Class 10th, examination for only Social Science paper will be conducted on above mentioned date. On the other hand, for Class 12th examination for several subjects viz Computer Science, Environmental Science and others will be held on March 28th. The list of subjects for which the examination will be held has been given in the notification and candidates can check the same there.

Students must note that time and venue however for both the exams remains unchanged. Separately, the practical examination for Class 10th will be conducted on March 26th, 2019. While for the students who have missed their practical examination for Class 12th can appear for them on April 1st, 2019.