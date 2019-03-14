Owing to the Loksabha election, National Testing Agency has rescheduled the JEE Main 2019 April examination. NTA was supposed to conduct the examination from April 7th to April 20th, 2019 but now has shrunk the schedule from April 7th to April 12th, 2019. The notification also said that the admit card for the April JEE Main exam will be available from March 20th, 2019.

The Paper I exam which is for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses will be conducted on April 8th, April 9th, April 10th, and April 12th, 2019. The Paper II which is for admissions to B.Arch courses will be conducted on April 7th, 2019.

The Paper II exams will be conducted in multiple sittings exam date and venue of an individual’s exam will be mentioned on the admit card. The admit card which was scheduled to be released on March 18th has now been scheduled to be released on March 20th.

The notification to all the above-mentioned information can be accessed at the JEE Main website or candidates can click on this direct link to access the notification. The correction window to the submitted JEE Main April exam application is open and March 15th is the last day to make changes in the submitted application.

It is also expected that the JEE Advanced exam scheduled to be conducted on May 19th will also be rescheduled as the date is clashing with Assembly elections. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the JEE Advanced official website for any updates.