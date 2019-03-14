Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or better known as Vyapam has released the admit card the examination for the recruitment of Patwari (RDP) Training. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

CGPEB will be conducting the written examination for Patwari Training on March 17th, 2019 from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. The Board also has released a notification for candidates appearing from Durg and Rajnandgaon districts regarding minor changes in the exam centres, details of which can be accessed in this link.

How to download CGPEB Patwari Training Exam Admit Card:

Visit the CGPEB official website. Under ‘Important Informations’ section, click on the link for Patwari (RDP) Training exam admit card. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter the Registration ID and enter the Code and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates should reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam and for candidates whose photos are not displayed on the admit card are supposed to bring two passport-sized photos along with a valid photo ID. Candidates can get further details on the exam in this notification which was released along with the admit card.

The PEB had released the Patwari Training recruitment notification on January 1st, 2019 and the application process began on January 11th, 2019. The CGPEB is conducting the recruitment drive for 250 vacancies and the exam will be conducted in 14 districts of the state.