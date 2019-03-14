Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced release of hall tickets for the Subordinate Services, Non-Gazetted, Group B exam 2019 online on the official website - mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can also download their admit cards from the MPSC’s online portal site -mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B, preliminary examination for 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on March 24th. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets as early as possible and take a printout of the same. No candidate without a valid hall ticket will be allowed to enter the examination hall, the notification released by MPSC states.

How to download admit card for MPSC Subordinate Services Group B

Visit official MPSC online portal - mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in Log-in using your registration credentials on the website Submit and then click on download Subordinate Services Group B prelims admit card Alternatively here is direct link to download admit card using application number alone Download the admit and also take a printout of the same

The admit card will have details about the examination center, candidates personal details and timing for the examination. Candidates are allowed to enter the examination hall only after production of admit card, a black ball pen, an original ID proof along with a photocopy of the same. No electronic devices are allowed in the exam hall.