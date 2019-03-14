Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the 2017 Assistant Engineer, Mechanical, Preliminary Competitive Examination on March 13th, 2019. A total number of 1,188 candidates were declared as successful and who are now eligible to appear for the Main examination phase of the recruitment. The candidates can access the result at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notification of the result stated that a total number if 9,252 candidates participated in the examination of which 5,702 eligible candidates scored a passing marks. The final list of 1,188 candidates has been prepared based on these eligible candidates.

The Commission also released the final answer keys for all booklet series which were used to evaluate the examination. The final answer keys can be accessed in this link. The result notification also has category-wise cut-off marks.

How to access BPSC Prelim Asst Engineer result:

Visit the BPSC website. Click on the link to access the result. Alternatively, click on this link to directly access the result. The PDF will contain details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam. The PDF will also contains details of candidates who were found ineligible for various reasons.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment to hire 1,400 assistant engineers of which 110 vacancies are for assistant mechanical engineer posts, and all vacancies are for the animal and fisheries resources.