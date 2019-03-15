Osmania University, Hyderabad, has released the results of several undergraduate and postgraduate courses on March 14th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the exams can check if the result of their courses has been declared. The results are available at osmania.ac.in.

The university has declared the of B.Com (CBCS), BA (CBCS), BBA (CBCS), and B.Sc (CBCS). The examination for these courses were conducted in November 2018. The result of PGDCE (MA/M.Com/M.Sc) July 2018 recounting have also been declared.

How to check Osmania University result:

Click on this direct link to access the results page of Osmania University. Click on the relevant result link. Enter the 12-digit hall ticket number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The results are also available at some third-party websites like manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and school9.com. If students are having trouble accessing the official Osmania University page, they can check the result on these third party websites.