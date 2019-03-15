Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to begin the registration process for the 2019 entrance examination from today, March 15th, 2019. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the entrance exam for the JNU from this year and for the first time the examination will be conducted online. The registration process can be undertaken at the official website, jnu.ac.in.

According to Times of India, the JNUEE 2019 examination will be conducted for all the courses provided by the university. There is a total number of 3,833 seats in the university of which 1,043 seats are for Ph.D and M.Phil courses. The entrance exam will be conducted in 127 cities this year.

The entrance exam will have multiple choice questions. Admissions to UG and PG courses will be done based solely on the entrance exam marks. The Ph.D and M.Phil will also involve Viva Voce round and 30% weightage will be given to the viva voce for admissions.

The last day to fill the registration form is April 15th, 2019 and the admit card for the entrance exam will be available on April 22nd, 2019. The exams will be conducted from May 27th to May 30th, 2019 and the result will be declared on June 10th, 2019.

The TOI report also states that the prospectus had been allegedly leaked in social media on March 14th which suggests that the entrance exam fees has been hiked by 300%. The university students union has called for a strike to protest against the hike in the fee structure.