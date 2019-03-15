Indian Navy has declared the result for the Matric Recruit (MR) October 2019 batch examination today, March 15th. On March 13th, Indian Navy had declared the AA and SSR 2019 recruitment result and had said that the MR result will be declared today.

The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the Indian Navy recruitment website, joinindianavy.gov.in. To access the result, the candidates have to log in to their account.

How to check Indian Navy MR Oct 2019 batch result:

Visit the Indian Navy recruitment website. Click on the Login button on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the login page. Enter the details with log-in credentials. The result can be accessed from the page which can be printed out if needed for future reference.

The website will start the application process for the Office Entry - SSC Executive (Pilot/Observer) and Education Branch and PC Executive (Logistics cadre) tomorrow, March 16tth. The candidates have to apply before April 5th.