Current affairs wrap of the day: March 15th, 2019
Six dead in Mumbai CSMT station foot-over bridge collapse
- A footover bridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station collapsed on March 15th killing six people and injuring more than 30.
- This is the third tragedy related to Mumbai suburban train infrastructure within the last 2 years.
- The police have registered a case of negligence against officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Railways.
Right-wing ideologue kills 49 at two mosques in New Zealand
- The incident took place at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand where devotees had gathered to attend Friday prayers.
- A suspect has been arrested who is an Australian citizen and has been known to sympathise with far right and anti-immigration ideologies.
- The suspect recorded and live-streamed the rampage via head-mounted camera on Facebook.
SC lifts lifetime ban on cricketer Sreesanth
- SC has also asked the cricketing body BCCI to alter the quantum of punishment.
- The cricket bowler was banned for his role in 2013 IPL spot fixing.
- SC has given BCCI 3 months to decide the quantum of punishment.
- SC clarified that the verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court.
CBI requests dismissal of Sajjan Kumar’s plea against life term
- The Congress party leader has been sentenced a life imprisonment by Delhi High Court for his role in 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
- Sajjan Kumar has challenged the sentence at Supreme Court and CBI has requested the SC to dismiss the plea.
- Bench comprising of SA Bobde and Justice SA Nazeer will hear the plea on March 25.