Railway Protection Force 2018 Sub-Inspector recruitment Group F merit list has been released. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website, si2.rpfonlinereg.org. A total number of 60 candidates have been shortlisted for the merit list.

Bharat Kumar from OBC-NCL category has topped the merit list followed by Ashish Kumar (UR) and Narender Singh (UR) in the second and third place in the merit list. The candidates in the merit list have to undergo a medical examination after which final appointment will be done.

The candidates can access the merit list to the 2018 RPF SI recruitment page and click on the Group F merit list and then click on the link for the merit list. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the merit list.

RPF is conducting the SI recruitment drive to recruit 819 male SI vacancies and 301 female SI vacancies of Group F has 59 vacancies for male SIs. The date and place for medical examination will be informed on their registered mobile number and email IDs.