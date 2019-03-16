Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019 application link has been activated. The link went live at 11.00 pm on March 15th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the TNTET 2019 examination can register at trb.tn.nic.in. The last day to apply for the exam is April 5th, 2019.

TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class Vi and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

How to apply for TNTET 2019 examination:

1. Visit the TNTRB official website.

2. Click on the link for TNTET 2019 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where notification link and application link will be available. Candidates can go through the notification before applying.

4. Click on TNTET 2019 application link.

5. Click on ‘Registration’ button available on the top right corner.

6. Go through to registration process to generate log-in credentials.

7. Use the credentials to login and complete the application process.

8. Submitted application can be printed out for future reference.

TNTET paper will be of 3-hour duration and will have 150 multiple choice questions. Paper I will consist of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu), Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Science, where Paper II will test candidates on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics and Science Teacher or Social Science Teacher or Any Other Teacher.