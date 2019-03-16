Indian Navy was supposed to start the application process for the recruitment of Office Entry - SSC Executive (Pilot/Observer) and Education Branch and PC Executive (Logistics cadre) from today, March 15th. A new notice at the official website states that the application process now will begin on March 19th, 2019.

Indian Navy recruitment website mentions that the application date has been postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’. All the candidates interested in apply for the recruitment now need to wait until Tuesday to fulfill the application process.

The application process will be undertaken at Indian Navy recruitment website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. Applications are generally invited from unmarried individuals, both men and women for Education and from men for Logistics. Selected candidates are inducted as officer in the rank of Sub Lieutenant