Lucknow University (LU) began their online admission process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses 2019. Interested individuals can visit the LU website - lkouniv.ac.in and start applying for their desired course. While the admission for both UG, PG have begun separately the last date to submit the application is different for both courses April 15th and 20th respectively including the late fee.

Important dates along with other examination guidelines for both UG and PG courses has been provided by LU on its website. Alternatively here are the links for UG guideline and PG guideline which includes dates for admit card release, entrance test and results. Also counselling dates for PG course applicants which is June 24th onwards has been given.

The application process will be completed via entrance test fill 3,500 UG and 4,500 PG seats under the university. First time applicants will have to register first and then login to apply for either UG, PG course. Moreover counselling for PG candidates will be done on LU campus followed by document verification, fee submission. Hence, students will have to be present at the campus in order complete their admission.

The UG counselling on the other hand for BA/BA (Hons) will be conducted by LU through online mode itself. This is the first time ever LU is conducting counselling online. The entrance test for UG courses is scheduled to start from April 15 to May 1st, 2019. For the PG however it will begin from May 8th to 15th, 2019.