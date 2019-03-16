Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the 2018 Constable Recruitment PET/PMT admit card for Group B and Group F today, March 16th, 2019. All the candidates from these groups who have cleared the written exam can download the admit card from the official website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF had released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Group A, Group B, and Group F on March 13th, 2019. The Physical Endurance and Physical Measurement Test (PET/PMT) is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of April.

The RPF is also scheduled to conduct the PET/PMT for Group A in the first week of April and the admit card for that Group is expected to be released soon.

Along with above-mentioned PET/PMT, the Group E second round PET/PMT will also be conducted in the first week of April and the admit card for that test is also available at the website. This is the direct link to download Group E second round PET/PMT admit card.

The admit card for the PET/PMT for Group B and Group F PET/PMT is available at the official website under the link to download the admit card. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the admit card for page Group B and Group F.

RPF is conducting the recruitment drive to hire constables for Group A, B, C, D, E, and F. There is a total number of 4,403 male constable and 4,216 female constable vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted.