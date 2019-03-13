Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Group A, Group B, and Group F 1st round of PET, PMT, and DV today, March 13th. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the Group A, B, and F can check if they have been selected for the next round of the recruitment at constable.rpfonlinereg.org

Apart from the above-mentioned results, RPF has also released the list of candidates who have qualified for the second round of PET, PMT, and DV for the Group E RPF constable recruitment.

The 2nd round will be conducted in the first week of April and the list of candidates who have qualified can be accessed at the website or in this direct link. A total number of 2420 candidates have made it to the second round of PET/PMT.

How to check RPF Constable 2018 result:

Visit the RPF 2018 Constable recruitment website. Click on the link for candidates shortlisted for the PMT, PET, and DV. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page. Click on the relevant group to access the list of candidates shortlisted.

The written examinations for the Groups A, B, and F were conducted from January 17th to January 25th, 2019 and the answer keys were released on February 16th. A total number of 4,403 males and 4,216 female constables will be recruited through this drive.