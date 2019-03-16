Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer keys for the Middle School Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 today, March 16th. Candidates who had appeared for the MP Middle School TET examination can check the PEB official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to access the answer keys.

Answer keys to all the subjects have been released, which includes Hindi, Social Sciences, Science, Maths, Sanskrit and Urdu. The MP Middle School 2018 TET was conducted from February 16th, 2019 to March 10th, 2019.

How to access MPTET 2018 answer keys:

Visit the MPPEB official homepage. Click on the Model/Final Answer Key link on the left panel. Click on Middle School TET 2018 answer key link on the new page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer keys. Answer keys to all the subjects will be available on the new page. Candidates can click on the relevant subject and download the answer keys.

MPPEB is conducting the MP TET 2018 exam to certify the eligibility and teachers along with filling teacher vacancies across schools in Madhya Pradesh in both school education department and tribal affairs department.

TET exams for High School teachers is also being processed simultaneously and answer keys for MPTET High School Teachers were released on February 14th.