The ongoing application process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services and Indian Forest Services examination 2019 is set to end by 6.00 pm tomorrow that is on March 18th. The Commission had released the official notification, as reported earlier, in February on 19th, 2019. The preliminary examination for CSE and IFS 2019 is scheduled to be conducted in June.

Interested individuals are hereby advised to submit their applications online before the last minute rush on UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in. Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates have been advertised this year for CSE. While this is a slight increase from last year, however the vacancies continue to be low. The IFS 2019 has an approximate vacancy of 90 positions.

UPSC 2019 CES and IFS Important Dates

CES and IFS Application End Date March 18th, 2019 CES and IFS Preliminary Exam Date June 2nd, 2019 CES Main Exam September 20th, 2019 IFS Main Exam December 1st, 2019

The CSE preliminary exam 2019 will be conducted on June 2nd, 2019 while the e-admit cards for the same will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Candidates will be able to download the e-admit card from upsconline.nic.in, the notification mentions.

How to apply for UPSC CSE and IFS 2019:

Log on to the official UPSC recruitment website. Click on the link that says “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”. You will be directed to a new page. Click on the link for the Part-I Registration against the relevant advertisement. Read the terms and conditions carefully and click on Yes. You will be directed to the registration form and can begin the UPSC application process. Once the part 1 is done, part 2 phase of the application process should be completed to fulfill the application process.

The preliminary test comprises of Paper-I and Paper-II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carries a total of 400 marks. In the general studies Paper– II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

UPSC annually conducts the CSE exam to recruit candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The direct link for the notification of the UPSC CSE and IFS 2019 can be accessed at the UPSC’s official website under ‘What’s New’ section. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct links to access the notification for 2019 Civil Services and IFS.