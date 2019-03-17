Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results for Assistant Teacher, trained graduate grade Men/Women Branch, exam 2018 online at commission site - uppsc.up.nic.in. A notice regarding publication of the result is available on UPPSC site and can be accessed by the candidates directly.

The Assistant Teacher exam 2018 was conducted on July 27th, 2018 across 39 different district of Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the overall result, the commission has also released provisional list of candidates who have been selected for Music - Male branch and Agriculture - Male branch posts.

A total of 3175 candidates had appeared for the Agriculture subject of the Assistant Teacher exam 2018 out of which 19 have been shortlisted to fill the vacancies. Here is the direct link to list of candidates. On the other hand, 443 applicants appeared for the Music subject of the exam and 8 have been provisionally selected as per the list provided by the commission, linked here.

Candidates must note that the results are provisional and the selection to the post is subject to certificate verification by the commission. UPPSC will release separate notification confirming the time and date for the certificate verification of successful candidates, the notice states. Around 10768 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.