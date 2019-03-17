Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I). The exam was concluded recently on March 16th and now SSC has confirmed tentative result declaration date for the same on its website - ssc.nic.in.

The results for the recruitment exam are tentatively scheduled for May 25th, the official notification from SSC confirms. Candidates who clear this stage of the process will then have to appear for the physical endurance test/medical exam. Those who pass the PET/PST and found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

While there are 1,557 vacant positions that are expected to be filled through this recruitment drive. A massive 8.20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, however only 2.32 lakh actually appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 11 shift over period of five days starting March 12th to 16th, 2019.

PET/PST is tentatively scheduled to commence in the month of September. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding the issue of admission certificate.