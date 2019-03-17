Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had earlier released a detailed notification regarding the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2019. The online application process for both LL.B. (3/5 years) and LL.M. course entrance has begun online TSCHE site - lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Both common entrance tests, LAWCET and PGLCET are for candidates who wish to seek admission in Law courses offered by State Universities in Telangana. The CETs this year in 2019 are being conducted under the supervision of Osmania University, Hyderabad. As mentioned earlier, the online application process has already begun and candidates will have make the exam fee payment in advance in order to apply.

Here is the direct link to access the fee payment page and start filling up the application form. The last date to submit application, without the late fee, is April 15th. While candidates can still submit their applications with cumulatively increasing late fee from Rs 500 to Rs 4,000 from April 25th to May 16th respectively.

Both TS LAWCET and PGLCET will be conducted on May 20th, 2019 from 11 am to 12.30 pm. There are 16 regional exam centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from which candidates can opt to appear for their entrance examination.

Candidates applying for LAWCET 3 year LL.B. should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern), while the ones attempting to secure seat for 5 year LL.B. should have passed two year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern). The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 35 percent which is 42 marks out of total 120 marks).

On the other hand, applicants for the PGLCET 2019 must be holding LL.B. /B.L. degree on the date of application and candidates who have appeared/appearing for LL.B./B.L. Final year examination are also eligible. Other details about the examination can be accessed by candidates directly here from the notification.