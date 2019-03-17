Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) earlier started the application process for Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) from February 26th, 2019. However the last date to apply for the examination is tomorrow that is March 18th and interested candidates are requested to apply at the earliest on CSIR site - csirhrdg.res.in.

The 2019 CSIR-UGC NET exam is tentatively scheduled for June 16th, 2019. CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The meritorious candidates are also eligible for JRF once the results are announced. The JRF status is intimated to the candidates along with their scores.

How to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam

Visit the CSIR UGC website. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link under CSIR-UGC NET 2019 June 2019 Notification. Click on Register Here link to fulfill the registration process. Once the registration is done, log-in credentials will get generated which can used to log-in. After logging in, fulfill the remaining application process and submit it.

A degree in MSc or Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks (50% for reserved category) is the minimum eligibility criteria to apply for the exam.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be for Life Sciences and Physical Science from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm will be for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.