Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has published a detailed schedule of upcoming exams that will be held in 2019. Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Shiksha Mandal also known as VYAPAM has updated its website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in with the new schedule and candidate can access the same directly there.

The upcoming exams are entrance tests to secure admissions into any of the 11 professional courses offered by Chhattisgarh. The examinations are scheduled to begin from May 2nd and go on till June 23rd. The notification released, linked here, also has time and dates for online application process of these exams.

Two exams that are scheduled for May 2nd are: PET (Engineering, Dairy-technology and Agriculture technology) and PPHT. The online application process for these two examination will begin soon from March 19th onwards and last date to apply is April 7th. Similarly, online application process including start and end dates have been mentioned for other 9 examinations as well.

Candidates are advised to visit the Board website to apply for these courses. Notably applications will be accepted via online mode only.