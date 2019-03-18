For the first time, results for Karnataka first year Pre-University College (PUC) will be released online, a report confirms. The results are expected to be declared by tomorrow and candidates from South Bengaluru district will be able to access the same directly online. The results will be available at this site - result.bspucpa.com. South Bengaluru PUC candidates are advised to visit the official site to check their results.

In their latest report, Times of India, citing Deputy Director of PU board has confirmed that the results for first year PUC will most likely be announced on March 19th that is tomorrow. The results will be declared at 7 am tomorrow and candidates will be able to see their results using registration number and date of birth details on the website. They will also be able to download their scorecard containing marks scored in PUC exams.

“The results will be published on the website which students can use to the best. In the district, there are 56,250 students who have appeared for the first year PUC exams this year. Among this 50,694 students have passed. The overall result of the district is 90.12%. In Arts stream, 83.40% of students have passed, in commerce, 88.46% and in science stream 94.18% of students have passed respectively”, Jagajeevandas Bhandary, deputy director of PU board was quoted saying.

On the other hand, exams for the students who failed the examination will have a chance re-tests held between April 28th to May 10th across ten centres of the district. Results for the students who appear for the re-test will be announced by May 15th so as that successful candidates from the test can enroll for second year PUC classes, Bhandary addded.