Karnataka First Year Pre-University College or PUC results for South Bengaluru region has been declared today, March 19th, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the 1st PUC exam from this region can check the result at resultb.bspucpa.com.

According to Times of India, a total number of 50,694 students have cleared the examination, according to Jagajeevandas Bhandary, deputy director of PU board, Bengaluru. Around 56,250 students had appeared for the examination which means the pass percentage is 90.12%.

How to check the Karnataka 1st PUC result:

Visit the result website. Enter the registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Go’. The result will be fetched which can be printed out for future reference.

The TOI article also reported on pass percentage for various streams. The Arts stream students managed a pass percentage of 83.4%, Commerce stream managed to get 88.46%, whereas the Science stream got 94.18%.

The supplementary exam for students who have not managed to clear the exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 28th to May 10th, 2019 and the result is expected to be declared on May 15th, 2019.