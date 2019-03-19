Staff Selection Examination (SSC) has declared the revised result for the skill test conducted for the recruitment of 2017 Grade C and Grade D Stenographer examination on Monday, March 18th, 2019. An additional 16 candidates have managed to clear the skill test from Grade C and 74 from Grade D. The candidates can check the revised result at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had declared the result of the 2017 Stenographer Skill test for Grade C and D on November 28th and December 10th, 2018. The Commission released a notification later stating that due to a number of representations against the result a revised result will be declared on December 28th but it has taken almost 3 months extra for the Commission to release the result.

According to the original result, the Group C skill test was cleared by 601 candidates and Group D skill test was cleared by 2,267 candidates. The document verification process of all the shortlisted candidates will be held from March 23rd to March 24th, 2019 at the regional offices of SSC.

The list of additional candidates who have been selected can be accessed under the ‘Results’ section of the SSC website. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the result. The notification of the result which also has revised category-wise cut-off marks can be accessed in this link.

The 2017 Grade C and D Stenographer recruitment notification was released in June 17th, 2017 and the application period went on until July 15th.