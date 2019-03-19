Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of applicants whose applications for Junior Information Officer has been accepted or rejected. APSC had earlier notified about the Junior Information and Public Relations Officer recruitment under the Information and Public Relation Department, Assam on its site - apsc.nic.in. The commission will be conducting a multiple choice screening test to recruit candidates for this position. However, the number of vacancies haven’t been revealed by APSC yet.

Now for candidates who had applied for the recruitment drive online, APSC has released in two lists of candidates whose application was accepted and rejected for the screening test. Here are the links for candidates: Accepted List and Rejected List. A total of 739 candidates have been selected by the commission who are eligible to appear for the test. As per the official notification, the examination will be held at the end of this month on Sunday that is March 31st, 2019.

On the other hand, applications from 286 candidates were rejected citing several reasons as not possessing Diploma/ Degree in Journalism or experience, Overage, not furnishing the relevant document and for not having applied in the prescribed form.

As mentioned earlier, the exam will be held on March 31st for one General Studies paper from 10 am to 12 pm. The paper will carry 100 marks and the admit card for the examination will be released on March 25th at the APSC website. For further information, candidates can check the official notification linked here.