Visvesvarya Technological University, Belagavi, has released the BE/BTech 3rd and 4th semester results for all the regions on the evening of March 18th, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for exams for these semesters can check at the result at results.vtu.ac.in.

The result for BE/BTech 1st, 2nd, and 7th semesters have already been declared and can be accessed on the same website. The results that were declared were for CBCS pattern. The candidates can also apply for revaluation of their results, link of which are available on the home page.

Here is how to check the VTU 2018 BE and BTech 3rd and 4th semester results:

Log in to the VTU’s official website. Click on the relevant semester result link on the home page. Enter the USN and click on ‘Submit’.

The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

The exams for all the semesters were conducted in the month of November and December 2018 and now the results are slowly being declared. The results of all the other semesters are also available on the website.