Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the final result for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B exam 2018 for recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors. MPSC had conducted the exam from August 26th to September 2nd, 2018 and now has declared results for candidates who have qualified the examination. The results are available on MPSC website - mpsc.gov.in.

Total 1659 candidates have been shortlisted for next stage of the examination that is the Interview and Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test. The date and schedule for the next stage will be announced by MPSC soon and the information will be updated on the commissions website as well. Candidates must note that only roll numbers of the successful candidates have been published.

The result PDF containing roll number of qualified candidates is linked here. Out of the total candidates, highest number of applicants have been selected from Pune which is 1195, followed by 261 candidates from Aurangabad, 102 from Mumbai and lastly 101 from Nagpur. A detailed results along with merit list and cut-off marks is expected to be released by MPSC soon.

MPSC in the official notification, has advised the selected candidates to start preparing for their PET and Interviews. The schedule for PET and Interview will be announced anytime and the process will be conducted 15 days after such announcement.